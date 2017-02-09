1:00 PM PT 2:00 PM MT 3:00 PM CT 4:00 PM ET 9:00 PM GMT 5:00 PM 北京时间 2:00 PM MST 4:00 PM EST ESPN Ohio St. 21 Maryland 4:00 ET, Feb 11, 2017

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

Ohio St.-Maryland Preview

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- - This is uncharted territory for No. 21 Maryland this season.

The Terrapins have lost back-to-back games for the first time in 2016-17, and the latest came on Tuesday on the road against unranked Penn State.

Maryland never seemed to be in a flow on offense and fell 70-64 to the Nittany Lions, who improved to 13-12 overall and 5-7 in conference play.

Maryland is 20-4, 8-3 going into its game on Saturday against Ohio State.

"We've been great on the road, we've been together; we've played with energy, we've played for each other. We love each other. It just didn't have that feel tonight," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said after the game at Penn State. "It just didn't have that feel tonight. We have to get that feel back."

The Terrapins will get that chance at home Saturday when they host Ohio State in a Big Ten Conference game. Maryland, in its last home game, fell to Purdue 73-72 on Saturday.

Freshman forward Justin Jackson led Maryland with 14 points at Penn State, while making four of 11 shots from the field.

Freshman guard Kevin Huerter had 12 points and junior point guard Melo Trimble had 11, though he was just 4 of 13 from the field.

"It starts on the defensive end. That's what we want our identity to be," said Huerter, who had 12 points at Penn State.

The Terps had Sunday off then practiced just one day, Monday, to get ready for Penn State.

"We didn't have any energy in practice, and it led to the game," Trimble said.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 70-64 win on Wednesday against Rutgers at home as the club improved to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in conference play. Kam Williams had 23 points for Ohio State.

"It felt good," Williams told reporters. "Good execution team-wise and I was making good shots, and my teammates were setting great screens for me so I thank them for that."

C.J. Jackson started at point guard for the second game in a row as sophomore JaQuan Lyle deals with an ankle injury. Marc Loving, a senior forward, missed part of the first half after he suffered a cut above his left eye.

"We need to get as close to 100 percent as we possibly can, but it's sort of that time of the year," Ohio State coach Thad Matta said. "I think even the managers had ice on them after the game, but to look ahead or look behind with this group is not good."

Ohio State is led in scoring by junior forward Jae'Sean Tate (14.1 points per game), Loving (11.7), Lyle (11.4), junior center Trevor Thompson (10.8) and redshirt junior guard Williams (10.6). Williams is from nearby Baltimore and played at Mount Saint Joseph.

Ohio State associate head coach Dave Dickerson is a graduate of Maryland and a former assistant with the Terps.

Maryland will honor former head coach Lefty Driesell on Saturday as it hangs a banner in the rafters before the game. Driesell was a head coach for 41 seasons, with 17 at Maryland from 1969-1986. He won 786 games and was fifth among coaches when he retired in 2003.

The Virginia native went into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 as the only coach to win at least 100 games at four schools. Driesell also coached at James Madison, Davidson and Georgia State. He also is credited with starting "Midnight Madness" on Oct. 15, 1971 at 12:03 a.m. for the first possible practice at the time under NCAA rules.