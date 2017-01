76 Final 1 2 Tot 20 Purdue 43 33 76 Ohio St. 39 36 75 75 7:00 ET, Jan 5, 2017

No. 20 Purdue holds off Ohio State rally to win 76-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) ��� Caleb Swanigan hit a free throw with 5 seconds left and No. 20 Purdue held off an Ohio State comeback to win 76-75 on Thursday night.

Ohio State's Trevor Thompson tied the score at 75 with a layup with 15 seconds left but missed a subsequent free throw. Swanigan was fouled on the other end and hit his first free throw and missed the second. Micah Potter grabbed the rebound and got it to JaQuan Lyle but his 3-point try at the buzzer was off the mark.

Swanigan and Vincent Edwards paced with Boilermakers (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with 16 points apiece, and Dakota Mathias added 14.

Jae'Sean Tate scored 17 points for Ohio State and Marc Loving added 14.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 0-2) managed to battle back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to tie the score at 55 with 13:12 and kept it close, with Purdue holding off the furious last-minute rally.

Purdue led 43-39 at the half, going on an 8-0 run after Ohio State led 36-35 with 4 minutes left. Loving hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Buckeyes back within a manageable four points.

BIG PICTURE:

Purdue: Holds off spirited rally by Ohio State and likely won't fall in the polls.

Ohio State: Showed improvement taking a ranked team to the buzzer.

UP NEXT:

Purdue: Returns home to play Wisconsin on Sunday.

Ohio State: Plays at Minnesota on Sunday night.

