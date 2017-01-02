To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NCAA Football
|College Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Leaders
||
|Polls
||
|Odds
Ohio State All-America S Hooker leaving early for NFL draft
CFB Headlines
- Alabama OC Kiffin out before title game
- Badgers deny W. Michigan unbeaten season
- Florida rolls past Iowa 30-3 in Outback
- No. 5 PSU, No. 9 USC set for Rose Bowl
- Buckeyes All-America S Hooker going pro
By The Associated Press
Ohio State All-America safety Malik Hooker is entering the NFL draft after one sensational season as a starter with the Buckeyes.
Hooker redshirted in his first year at Ohio State and played sparingly in 2015. This season he stepped into the starting lineup and led the Buckeyes in interceptions with seven, including a school-record three returned for touchdowns. He also made 74 tackles, third best on the team, and had 11 passes defended.
Hooker announced his intentions Monday with a post on Twitter. He thanked teachers, coaches and teammates for his growth "both as a football player and as a person."
He said after talking with his family, "we have decided its best for me to forgo my remaining two years of eligibility and declare for the 2-17 NFL draft."
---
More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Updated January 2, 2017