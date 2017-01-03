To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Ohio State hires 49ers assistant as new QB coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State has hired San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day as quarterbacks coach.
Day was hired Monday to replace co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, who is expected to join former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Tom Herman's staff at Texas.
Questions about Beck's future at Ohio State arose even before the Buckeyes were beaten by Clemson 31-0 in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Quarterback J.T. Barrett and the passing game struggled this season against good defenses and looked terrible against the Tigers.
Day comes to Ohio State with 15 years of coaching experience, spending last season as quarterbacks coach under Chip Kelly at San Francisco. He spent the previous season with the Philadelphia Eagles after stints at Temple and Boston College.
He was a graduate assistant for Ohio State coach Urban Meyer at Florida in 2005.
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Updated January 3, 2017