AP sources: Beckham Jr. fined for Sager-inspired cleats

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

AP Pro Football Writer

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $18,000 by the NFL for wearing unapproved cleats against Detroit, two people familiar with the fine tell The Associated Press.

Beckham wore cleats honoring the late broadcaster Craig Sager, who lost his lengthy battle with cancer last week. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the fine has not been announced publicly.

Beckham planned to auction off the cleats for charity.

In an Instagram post by DeSean Jackson, the Redskins receiver complained that he'd been fined. Beckham responded by saying: "I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research."

The oft-fined Beckham noted that Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott was not fined for jumping into a large Salvation Army kettle after a touchdown, and called it "double standards."

---

