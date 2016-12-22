Titans linebacker Morgan returns to practice, McCourty sits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan returned to practice Thursday after sitting out a session with an injured ankle and expects to play Saturday against Jacksonville.

"It felt good to get back out to practice and be ready for Saturday," Morgan said.

The Titans (8-6) don't have to designate any players' status for the game until Friday when the team is traveling to Jacksonville (2-12). Coach Mike Mularkey said it was good to see Morgan moving around at practice. Morgan has a career-high nine sacks this season and is trying to join teammate and Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Orakpo (10 +) with double-digit sacks.

While Morgan appears on track to play, cornerback Jason McCourty's status is not as optimistic. McCourty, knocked out on the first defensive snap in last week's win at Kansas City with shoulder and chest injuries, did not practice all week.

Mularkey said he's very confident in the secondary even if McCourty can't play.

"Basically, Jason was out the whole game last week because of when he got hurt on the first play of the game," Mularkey said. "Our guys had to step up against some very good receivers, so I'm confident and our whole team is confident."

Tight end Phillip Supernaw and safety Da'Norris Searcy, both of whom had concussions against the Chiefs, have been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol.

---

