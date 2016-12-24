Miller out for Texans, Green missing for Bengals

HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Texans are without running back Lamar Miller on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, who won't have receiver A.J. Green.

Miller, who hasn't missed a game this season, injured his ankle late in last week's win over the Jaguars. Green told reporters that he'd play in this game earlier this week after missing four games with a hamstring injury. But he was among the inactive players on Saturday night amid reports that he was unhappy with the decision.

Also inactive for the Bengals is star linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has a concussion, and tight end Tyler Eifert (back).

Other inactives for Houston are quarterback Brandon Weeden, cornerback Denzel Rice, linebacker Brennan Scarlett, guards Josh Walker and Oday Aboushi and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

Cincinnati's other inactive players are quarterback Jeff Driskel, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, guard Clint Boling and tight end Tyler Kroft.

---

