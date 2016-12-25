To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Packers-Lions moved to New Year's night
NEW YORK (AP) The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year's Day.
The NFL announced the switch on Christmas Day, and also moved two afternoon games back from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET: New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington.
Green Bay (9-6) has won five straight games. Detroit (9-5) plays at Dallas on Monday night before hosting the Packers. Regardless of the outcome of Lions-Cowboys, the game with the Packers will decide the NFC North.
A first-round playoff bye also could be available for the Packers-Lions winner.
Updated December 25, 2016