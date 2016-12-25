To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Chiefs' Houston, Broncos' top 2 tight ends out for showdown
NFL Headlines
- Late TD gives Steelers AFC North title
- Chiefs on to playoffs with Steelers win
- Packers-Lions moved to New Year's night
- QB Carr to have surgery on broken leg
- Texans clinch South as Bengals miss FG
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs are missing top pass rusher Justin Houston and the Broncos are without tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby for their important AFC West showdown on Sunday night.
Broncos safety T.J. Ward is also out with a concussion, while linebacker Brandon Marshall misses his third straight game with a pulled hamstring. They are joined on the inactive list by linebackers Quentin Gause and Vontarrius Dora and offensive lineman Connor McGovern.
Houston did not practice for Kansas City this week because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, while Green and Derby had been ruled out previous with concussions.
Also inactive for the Chiefs are cornerback Phillip Gaines, quarterback Tyler Bray, running back Knile Davis, offensive lineman Mike Person, defensive lineman David King and tight end Ross Travis.
---
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated December 25, 2016