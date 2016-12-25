Chiefs' Houston, Broncos' top 2 tight ends out for showdown

(AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs are missing top pass rusher Justin Houston and the Broncos are without tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby for their important AFC West showdown on Sunday night.

Broncos safety T.J. Ward is also out with a concussion, while linebacker Brandon Marshall misses his third straight game with a pulled hamstring. They are joined on the inactive list by linebackers Quentin Gause and Vontarrius Dora and offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

Houston did not practice for Kansas City this week because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, while Green and Derby had been ruled out previous with concussions.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are cornerback Phillip Gaines, quarterback Tyler Bray, running back Knile Davis, offensive lineman Mike Person, defensive lineman David King and tight end Ross Travis.

---

