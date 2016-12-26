Seattle WR Tyler Lockett has surgery for broken leg

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has undergone surgery after breaking two bones in his lower right leg in Saturday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM in Seattle on Monday that Lockett underwent surgery late Saturday night for a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Lockett was injured in the second quarter of the 34-31 loss, making a one-handed catch near the goal line, but had an Arizona defender fall awkwardly on his leg. Lockett had an air cast placed on the leg on the field and was taken off on a cart.

Carroll said the surgery ended around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning and Lockett has a chance to be up and moving in four to six weeks.

Carroll also said he's uncertain of the status of running back Thomas Rawls for the regular-season finale at San Francisco after he bruised his shoulder.

