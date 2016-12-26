To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Jets put QB Petty on injured reserve
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Bryce Petty has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Jets, ending the second-year quarterback's short stint as the starting quarterback.
Petty tore the labrum in his left shoulder Saturday against New England while tackling Malcolm Butler following a second-quarter turnover. He went on IR on Monday, and the Jets claimed outside linebacker Corey Lemonier off waivers from Detroit.
Petty made four starts this season and appeared in five contests, completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 809 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. Starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched so the Jets (4-11) could take a look at Petty, but they didn't win any of his starts.
Fitzpatrick is expected to start Sunday's finale against Buffalo, with second-round draft pick Christian Hackenberg likely to be active for the first time.
Updated December 26, 2016