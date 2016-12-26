To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Carlos Hyde to miss finale for 49ers with knee injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL in his left knee and will miss the season finale against Seattle.
Hyde got hurt in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Rams when he was hit by cornerback E.J. Gaines. Coach Chip Kelly said Monday that Hyde will not need surgery and will be available for the offseason program.
Hyde finishes the season 12 yards shy of his first career 1,000-yard rushing season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns overall in his third season out of Ohio State.
Updated December 26, 2016