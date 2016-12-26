Bengals place tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve

CINCINNATI (AP) The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve with a back injury.

Eifert missed the first six games of the season because of an ankle injury from last season's Pro Bowl. He finished with 23 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Guard Clint Boling also went on IR with a shoulder injury. He was originally hurt Sept. 29 vs. Miami, but played with it until a Dec. 18 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Bengals (5-9-1) announced the moves on Monday. They close the season at home against Baltimore on Sunday.

---

