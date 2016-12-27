To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
High winds loosen panels on new Minnesota Vikings stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Several zinc panels on the Minnesota Vikings' new $1.1 billion stadium have come loose.
A spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says high winds Monday caused several panels on U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to break loose.
KARE-TV reports one panel on the stadium's west side fell to the ground. No one was hurt.
The area has been cordoned off. Representatives from the building's contractor, M.A. Mortenson, are repairing the damage.
Photos taken by the Star Tribune show the panels came off or disconnected between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday during a stretch of windy weather.
Some panels also came loose during stormy weather last summer. The stadium opened in July.
The Vikings play their last game of the season at the stadium Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
