Browns donating $10,000 to food bank after parade cancelled
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns' first victory of the season is also a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Some fans upset over the team's poor performance this year were planning a "Perfect Season Parade" if the Browns ended up winless. Over $10,000 had been donated to a fund to help pay for expenses such as security and bathroom facilities for the parade.
But the event was canceled after the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Saturday for their first win in 2016 and first in more than a year. Organizers said the money from the parade fund would be given to the food bank.
And on Tuesday, the Browns said they would match the $10,000 raised by fans.
The victory over the Chargers brought relief for players, coaches and Cleveland fans. The Browns were just the fourth team in NFL history to go 0-14 and with two more losses they would have matched the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in league history to finish 0-16.
Cleveland will go for its second win on Sunday in the season finale at Pittsburgh.
Updated December 27, 2016