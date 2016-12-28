To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Kubiak: both Broncos QBs will play in finale against Oakland
By ARNIE STAPLETON
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) The Denver Broncos will play both of their young quarterbacks in their season finale against the Oakland Raiders.
With the defending Super Bowl champs eliminated from playoff contention, coach Gary Kubiak contemplated having rookie Paxton Lynch make his third start.
But he said Trevor Siemian deserves the start and Lynch will also get some playing time.
The Raiders have their own issues at quarterback, where backup Matt McGloin is starting after Derek Carr broke his right leg last weekend.
The Raiders (12-3) need the win to secure a first-round bye.
They have a chance at the first or second seed in the AFC playoffs, but a loss at Denver (8-7) could drop them all the way to fifth as a wild-card team.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated December 28, 2016