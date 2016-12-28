NFL Football

NFL Football
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Kubiak: both Broncos QBs will play in finale against Oakland

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) The Denver Broncos will play both of their young quarterbacks in their season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

With the defending Super Bowl champs eliminated from playoff contention, coach Gary Kubiak contemplated having rookie Paxton Lynch make his third start.

But he said Trevor Siemian deserves the start and Lynch will also get some playing time.

The Raiders have their own issues at quarterback, where backup Matt McGloin is starting after Derek Carr broke his right leg last weekend.

The Raiders (12-3) need the win to secure a first-round bye.

They have a chance at the first or second seed in the AFC playoffs, but a loss at Denver (8-7) could drop them all the way to fifth as a wild-card team.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Updated December 28, 2016

w10 © 2016 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.