Titans say Marcus Mariota had surgery for broken leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota has had surgery for his broken right leg, and Titans officials say the procedure is "considered a success."

Mariota had surgery late Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, to place a plate over his broken right fibula.

The Titans confirmed Wednesday night that Mariota was out of surgery.

The second-year quarterback broke his leg Dec. 24 in a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville and was carted off. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, and Mariota will need four to five months of rehabilitation.

Mariota finished with a 95.6 passer rating that ranks third in franchise history and he is the first quarterback in team history to post back-to-back seasons with a passer rating of 90 or better.

