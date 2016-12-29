Ravens try for 1st win at Cincinnati since 2011

BALTIMORE (8-7) VS. CINCINNATI (5-9-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bengals by 5 +

RECORD VS. SPREAD -Baltimore 7-7-1, Cincinnati 5-9-1

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 21-20

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Bengals 19-14, Nov. 27

LAST WEEK - Steelers beat Ravens 31-27; Texans beat Bengals 12-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 12 (tie), Bengals No. 25

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (26), PASS (11).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (10).

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (16).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Both teams were eliminated from playoff contention by AFC North champion Steelers in last two weeks. ... Ravens haven't won in Cincinnati since 2011, are 2-6 at Paul Brown Stadium under coach John Harbaugh. ... Victory would give Ravens seventh winning record in nine years under Harbaugh. ... K Justin Tucker made four FGs in earlier win over Bengals, including 52, 57 and 54 yards in first half. He became ninth in NFL history with three FGs from 50 yards in a game. ... Tucker needs one more 50-yarder to move ahead of Blair Walsh for NFL season record with 11. Tucker has 37 FGs overall, one shy of his club record. Needs three to become third kicker in NFL history with 40. ... Mike Wallace (984 yards, 68 catches) needs 16 yards for third career 1,000-yard season and 12th in Ravens history. ... Dennis Pitta needs one catch to move ahead of Todd Heap for single-season reception record by Ravens TE with 76. ... Entering what could be his finale, WR Steve Smith has 51 games with at least 100 yards, tied with Andre Johnson and Terrell Owens for fourth in NFL history. ... QB Joe Flacco has topped 4,000 yards passing for first time and needs 128 more to break Vinny Testaverde's club record of 4,177 from 1996. ... Ravens lead NFL with 18 interceptions. ... Bengals missing out on playoffs for first time in six years. Haven't won postseason game since 1990 season, sixth-longest streak in NFL history. ... WR A.J. Green won't play because of strained right hamstring. Has missed most of last seven games, but will still likely finish as team leader in catches (66) and yards (964). He finishes 36 yards shy of joining Randy Moss as only NFL players with 1,000 yards receiving in each of first six seasons. ... QB Andy Dalton needs 314 yards passing to top his club season record of 4,293 in 2013. ... Fantasy Tip: In six career games against Bengals, Smith has at least 100 yards four times, including 186 yards in game last season.

