To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Former NFL player, Virginia Tech DB Carpenter dead at 39
NFL Headlines
- RG3 cleared, likely to face Steelers
- Coroner confirms Salaam killed himself
- Bucs RB Martin suspended, enters rehab
- Ravens' Smith likely playing final game
- Bills' Lynn had no say in QB switch
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Former NFL player and Virginia Tech defensive back and special teams standout Keion Carpenter has died.
The school announced Thursday that family members say that Carpenter died in Miami. He was 39 and the cause of death is unclear.
Carpenter intercepted 14 passes during his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. He blocked six kicks at Virginia Tech, tying the school record.
He also founded The Carpenter House, designed to benefit children from low income homes through mentoring.
Former Hokies coach Frank Beamer recalled Carpenter, a Baltimore native, as "one of the rocks around which we built our program."
The Hall of Fame coach says Carpenter "had a heart of gold." Beamer says the former player's work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need "truly embodied the Virginia Tech spirit."
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated December 29, 2016