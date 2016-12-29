Steelers to sit stars in finale against Browns

CLEVELAND (1-14) at PITTSBURGH (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 5+

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Browns 3-12, Steelers 9-6

SERIES RECORD - Steelers lead 71-58

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat Browns 24-9, Nov. 20

LAST WEEK - Browns beat Chargers 20-17; Steelers beat Ravens 31-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 32, Steelers No. 6

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (28)

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (21)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (11), PASS (5)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Pittsburgh clinched AFC North last week with win over Baltimore. Team is assured of No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs. ... Steelers will sit QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown. ... Steelers have won 12 straight at home in series. ... Pittsburgh is 6-0 in January regular-season games against Browns. ... Cleveland loss would assure Browns of worst record in franchise history. Team went 2-14 when it re-entered league as expansion team in 1999. ... Cleveland WR Terrelle Pryor needs 87 yards receiving to become seventh wideout in team history to reach 1,000 yards in season. ... Browns LT Joe Thomas has played 9,857 consecutive offensive snaps, longest active streak in league. ... Browns figures to start QB Robert Griffin, who left victory over Chargers with concussion. Griffin was cleared to return on Thursday. ... Pittsburgh has won six straight since 4-5 start. Looking for first seven-game regular-season winning streak since 2004. ... Steelers expected to start backup QB Landry Jones. He's 1-2 as starter. That win was 30-9 victory over Cleveland in 2015. He left game in first quarter with ankle injury and did not return. ... Steelers have allowed 17 sacks on season, second-lowest total in NFL. ... Bell leads NFL in yards from scrimmage per game (157.0). ... Pittsburgh has 18 sacks during winning streak, including eight in first victory over Browns. ... Brown is second player in NFL history with four straight seasons of at least 100 receptions (Marvin Harrison). ... Steelers expect to start RB DeAngelo Williams. Williams ran for 251 yards during first three weeks of season while Bell was suspended. ... Fantasy Tip: Steelers hope to have WR Sammie Coates back in lineup. Coates is averaging 20.7 yards per catch, second in NFL.

---

