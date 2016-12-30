To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Jaguars WR Hurns unlikely to play in season finale at Colts
NFL Headlines
- Colts' Mathis set to retire after finale
- Seahawks keep Bennett for 3 yrs., $31.5M
- NFL will not reinstate Raiders LB Smith
- Tannehill throws on side at practice
- Coroner confirms Salaam killed himself
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns likely will miss a fifth consecutive game Sunday at Indianapolis.
Hurns is listed as questionable, but says his left hamstring is "still sore, so I probably won't be able to go."
Hurns injured his hamstring Nov. 27 at Buffalo and hasn't played since. He returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, but was hardly optimistic about playing in the season finale.
"Some injuries you can play through, but a hamstring injury to a wide receiver, that's tough," he said. "As a receiver, you want that explosiveness off the edge and getting in and out of breaks, and with the hamstring, it's just something I can't fight right now."
Running back Chris Ivory (hamstring), receiver Marqise Lee (hip flexor) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) also are questionable. Ivory and Lee are expected to play.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated December 30, 2016