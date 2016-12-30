Mathis plans to retire following Colts' season finale

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Outside linebacker Robert Mathis announced Friday he will retire following the Indianapolis Colts' season finale against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Mathis spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Colts and his 122 career sacks are a franchise record.

But at age 35 and with his contract about to expire, Mathis decided to leave the game on his own terms rather than trying to hang on for another year. He also had battled injuries each of the past three seasons.

Some teammates knew Mathis was leaning toward retirement even before he told them after breaking down the huddle after practice Friday. He told reporters a short time later, saying he had made up his mind about a month ago.

