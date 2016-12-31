To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Bears LB McPhee to miss finale because of shoulder injury
CHICAGO (AP) Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears' season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.
McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery.
Linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.
Chicago is last in the NFC North at 3-12.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .
Updated December 31, 2016