To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish
NFL Headlines
- Chargers fire McCoy after 4 seasons
- Pats earn No. 1 seed in AFC, rout Miami
- Broncos' Kubiak retires due to health
- Redskins lose to Giants, miss playoffs
- McGloin hurt, Raiders fall to No. 5 seed
By BERNIE WILSON
SAN DIEGO (AP) The San Diego Chargers have fired Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs.
The team announced McCoy's firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
McCoy had said in a postgame news conference he hoped to be back next year. He won't get that chance.
McCoy was 27-37 in four seasons.
John Spanos, the president of football operations, says in a statement that "our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team's potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization."
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated January 1, 2017