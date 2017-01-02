To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Bengals receiver A.J. Green won't play in Pro Bowl
By JOE KAY
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals receiver A.J. Green says his injured right hamstring is feeling good, but he won't play in the Pro Bowl.
Green severely strained the hamstring on Nov. 20 and didn't play the rest of the season. He practiced without a problem and accompanied Cincinnati (6-9-1) to Houston for a game on Dec. 24, but the front office decided to hold him out.
Green said on Monday that his leg feels fine and he had no problems in practice leading up to the game in Houston. He says the leg doesn't need surgery and will be fully healed in a couple of weeks.
He was picked for his sixth straight Pro Bowl, but says he won't play because of the injury.
Updated January 2, 2017