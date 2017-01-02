To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Pagano ready to make case to remain Colts coach
NFL Headlines
- Tannehill could practice this week
- Peterson may do pay cut to stay a Viking
- Cards RB Johnson's injury not serious
- Broncos' Kubiak resigns due to health
- QB Taylor questions future in Buffalo
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano plans to meet with team owner Jim Irsay later Monday.
Pagano met with players before taking questions from reporters.
During the scheduled news conference, Pagano said he has not yet had his annual end-of-season meeting with Irsay.
Last year, Pagano promised to fight hard to keep his job and was rewarded with a four-year contract extension.
He said Monday he also felt the need to make his case to stay after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. It's the first time since Indy (8-8) missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 1997-98.
After being eliminated from the playoff chase at Oakland, there has been rampant speculation about Pagano's job security in Indy.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .
Updated January 2, 2017