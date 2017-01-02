Falcons' Quinn says he is 'sure' Shanahan will draw interest

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, expected to be one of the top targets for teams looking to replace head coaches, could be available for interviews late this week.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday "I'm sure he will be contacted by some teams." Quinn wouldn't confirm any teams which may hope to interview Shanahan.

Denver and the Los Angeles Rams are among teams which could have interest in Shanahan.

The NFC South champion Falcons earned a first-round bye with Sunday's 38-32 win over New Orleans. Quinn has scheduled practices on Wednesday and Thursday. He said Shanahan or any other assistant would be available "at the end of the week" to speak with another team.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL