By LARRY LAGE
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) Jim Caldwell has been retained to coach the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season.
The team announced the move Wednesday morning, a day after Caldwell fielded questions about his job security.
Caldwell helped the Lions earn a spot in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Detroit lost its last three games of the regular season, dropping Caldwell's record to 27-21 with the franchise. He led the Indianapolis Colts to the Super Bowl in his first of three seasons and was fired after his third year with a 26-22 record after the 2011 season.
Sixth-seeded Detroit plays at third-seeded Seattle on Saturday night.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated January 4, 2017