Bears chairman says he has faith in Fox, GM after 3-13 year
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The chairman of the Chicago Bears insists he still has faith in coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace, even after the team's worst season in several decades.
Chairman George McCaskey said Wednesday he is "pleased" with the job Pace has done the past two years. McCaskey praised the "steady hand" presented by Fox and Pace.
The Bears went 3-13, matching their lowest win total in a non-strike season since the 1973 team went 3-11. They also tied the franchise record for losses set in 1969 and finished last in the NFC North for the third straight year.
Pace said no decision has been made about quarterback Jay Cutler's future. Fox, meanwhile, indicated defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be back.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated January 4, 2017