Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill practices on limited basis

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced Friday on a limited basis, an indication he might be available next week if his team advances to the second round of the playoffs.

The practice was Tannehill's first since he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 with a sprained left knee. He has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, and 10-year veteran Matt Moore will make his first playoff start.

If the Dolphins win, they'll play at New England on Jan. 14. Tannehill has never played in the postseason, and Sunday's playoff game will be Miami's first since 2008.

On Friday, Miami waived backup defensive end Jason Jones, signaling four-time Pro Bowler Mario Williams will likely make his playoff debut this week as a reserve. Williams has seen limited action in his 11th NFL season and was inactive last week.

---

