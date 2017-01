Jerry Jones expects suspended Gregory to return to Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects defensive end Randy Gregory to play for the Cowboys again despite a suspension that will last at least a year.

A day after the NFL announced Gregory's third suspension this season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Jones said Friday that he doesn't want to put a timeframe on a possible return.

Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs next season if the Cowboys make it again, although a return for the 2018 season - the last of Gregory's rookie contract - is more likely.

The suspension knocked Gregory out of this season's playoffs for the Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He played the last two games of the regular season after serving a 14-game ban.

