Lions rule out Swanson for matchup with Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) The Detroit Lions have ruled out center Travis Swanson for their playoff game Saturday at Seattle.
Swanson, who has been recovering from a concussion, missed the final four games of the regular season. Detroit initially listed him as questionable Friday, but the Lions downgraded him to out later in the day.
Detroit has dealt with Swanson's absence by putting rookie guard Graham Glasgow at center.
The Lions have three players listed as questionable for Saturday's game: LB DeAndre Levy (knee), T Riley Reiff (hip) and WR Andre Roberts (shoulder).
Updated January 6, 2017