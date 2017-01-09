Redskins interview Pettine for defensive coordinator job

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) The Washington Redskins have interviewed Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator opening.

The team announced Monday on Twitter that the interview had taken place.

Joe Barry was fired as defensive coordinator last week, along with some of his assistants. The Redskins went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs, a year after winning the NFC East.

Pettine was most recently the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, fired in January 2016 after going 10-22 in two seasons with that team.

Before that, he was a defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL