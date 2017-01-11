To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Former NFL QB Manziel to offer photos with fans, at a price
NFL Headlines
- Manziel to offer pricey photos with fans
- Chief defends cop in Porter's arrest
- Bills to interview McDermott again
- Deadline for Chargers' decision extended
- Raiders replace OC despite No. 6 offense
HOUSTON (AP) Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner - at a price.
Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.
He'll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He'll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it'll be no more than four words.
The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn't signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March. He starred at quarterback at Texas A&M.
Updated January 11, 2017