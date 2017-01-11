To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Falcons' Shanahan unsure of possible interview with Rams
By CHARLES ODUM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan says he doesn't know when he'll be able to reschedule an interview with the Los Angeles Rams that was postponed last week due to weather.
Shanahan had interviews with officials from Denver, Jacksonville and San Francisco about their head coach openings last Friday and Saturday. He also had plans to talk with the Rams, who couldn't make it into Atlanta.
Two of the openings already have been filled. Denver hired Vance Joseph on Wednesday. The Jaguars hired Doug Marrone as head coach Monday.
Shanahan said Wednesday his total focus has been on Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against Seattle since his three interviews. He said he should know more about a possible time to speak with the Rams if the Falcons win "but I haven't asked."
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated January 11, 2017