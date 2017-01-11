Falcons' Shanahan unsure of possible interview with Rams

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan speaks during a news conference while preparing for the NFC divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan says he doesn't know when he'll be able to reschedule an interview with the Los Angeles Rams that was postponed last week due to weather.

Shanahan had interviews with officials from Denver, Jacksonville and San Francisco about their head coach openings last Friday and Saturday. He also had plans to talk with the Rams, who couldn't make it into Atlanta.

Two of the openings already have been filled. Denver hired Vance Joseph on Wednesday. The Jaguars hired Doug Marrone as head coach Monday.

Shanahan said Wednesday his total focus has been on Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against Seattle since his three interviews. He said he should know more about a possible time to speak with the Rams if the Falcons win "but I haven't asked."

