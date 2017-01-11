To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Former Rams player Tre Mason arrested in Florida
NFL Headlines
- Broncos hire Dolphins DC Joseph as coach
- Bills to name Panthers' McDermott coach
- Cowboys' Elliott fine after car accident
- Manziel to offer pricey photos with fans
- Chief defends cop in Porter's arrest
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) Former Los Angeles Rams player Tre Mason has been arrested in South Florida on charges that he fled a deputy on an ATV in July.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office records show that Mason was arrested Tuesday.
An offense report says a deputy spotted Mason doing wheelies in a Lake Worth park on July 27. The deputy tried to stop him, but Mason reportedly rode past and eventually returned to his mother's nearby home. The deputy followed Mason, and he was issued two citations and a court summons for the following month.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 15.
Mason is charged with fleeing or eluding police. He is free on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Mason.
Mason didn't play during the 2016 season after he failed to report to training camp.
Updated January 11, 2017