To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
New Broncos coach has a tough act to follow
NFL Headlines
- Chargers announce move to Los Angeles
- Rams make McVay youngest head coach ever
- Prosecutor: How is NFL punishing Pacman?
- Steelers' Porter gets big charges tossed
- Joseph: Broncos to reboot, not rebuild
By ARNIE STAPLETON
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Vance Joseph called the Denver Broncos' job a "reboot, not a rebuild" when he was introduced Thursday as Gary Kubiak's successor.
Joseph, 44, scuttled interviews scheduled with the Chargers, Rams and 49ers about their head coaching vacancies after meeting with Denver GM John Elway this week about the most desirable opening in the league.
Joseph said he's eager to step into the Broncos' championship culture, saying, "It's a football team that's not broken. It's a great job."
It's also a pressure cooker that's driven out the last two coaches with two years left on their contracts.
Kubiak cited health concerns in stepping down last week. He went 24-11, including a win in Super Bowl 50 that came a year after John Fox bolted to the rebuilding Bears following a 49-22 run in Denver.
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated January 12, 2017