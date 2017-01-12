To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Cardinals re-sign defensive tackle Josh Mauro to 2-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Josh Mauro to a two-year contract Thursday.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The 6-foot-6, 282-pound former Stanford lineman played 15 games this season, setting career highs with 13 starts and 42 tackles. He has played three seasons with the Cardinals after joining the team in 2014 from Pittsburgh's practice squad.
January 12, 2017