Rams add Phillips to run defense
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly finalized a deal with 69-year-old Wade Phillips to be their defensive coordinator, although the team declined to confirm it.
Phillips has been a head coach with Denver, Buffalo and Dallas, and he was an interim head coach for New Orleans, Atlanta and the Houston Texans between his 25 seasons as a defensive coordinator in a 39-year NFL career. Phillips' son, Wes, was new Rams coach Sean McVay's tight ends coach in Washington.
Wade Phillips traditionally runs a 3-4 defense. Defensive linemen Donald, Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers all excelled in the 4-3 scheme of Gregg Williams, who ran the Rams' above-average defense for the past three seasons before leaving for the Cleveland Browns after the regular season ended.
Updated January 13, 2017