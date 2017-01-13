Jaguars hire Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jaguars have hired Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator, bringing him back nearly a decade after his first stint in Jacksonville.

DeCamillis replaces Mike Mallory, whose units were mostly a mess in 2016. The Jaguars had at least one major meltdown on special teams in eight straight losses, the kind of errors that reduced the team's already-ultra-thin margin for error.

Entering his 29th NFL season, DeCamillis spent the last two years as Denver's special teams coordinator. The Broncos ranked among the best in the league in punt coverage, kickoff coverage and kickoff return.

DeCamillis also served as special teams coordinator for Chicago (2013-14), Dallas (2009-12), Jacksonville (2007-08), Atlanta (1997-2006) and the New York Giants (1993-96). His units have accounted for 29 touchdowns - 18 on punt returns and 11 on kickoff returns - and 43 takeaways during his 24 seasons overseeing special teams.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL