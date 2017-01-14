To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Bills agree in principle with Waufle to coach defensive line
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have agreed in principle with Mike Waufle to coach the defensive line.
Waufle joins the Bills after five seasons coaching the Rams' defensive line.
He began coaching in the NFL in 1998 with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2003) and has spent time with the New York Giants (2004-09), Raiders (2010-11) and the Rams (2012-2016).
Waufle is from Hornell, New York, and began his coaching career at Alfred University in 1979.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated January 14, 2017