Panthers re-sign free agent linebacker Jacobs to 2-year deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Panthers have re-signed backup linebacker and versatile special teams player Ben Jacobs to a two-year contract.
Financial terms were not released Wednesday.
Jacobs, 28, would have been a restricted free agent had he not re-signed.
He returned to Carolina late last season to play the final four games after being released with an injury settlement on Sept. 4. Jacobs played in every game in 2014 and 2015 for Carolina, leading the team with nine special teams tackles in 2014 and eight in 2015.
---
Updated February 8, 2017