To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Eagles release cornerback Leodis McKelvin
NFL Headlines
- Ex-NFLers urged to join concussion case
- Eagles release starting CB McKelvin
- Browns lower price of many tickets
- Siemian, Lynch to compete for Broncos QB
- Panthers re-sign LB Jacobs for 2 years
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Eagles have released cornerback Leodis McKelvin, saving $3.2 million in salary cap space.
McKelvin started 12 games in his only season in Philadelphia. He had two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown.
McKelvin was a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2008 and spent his first eight seasons with the Bills before signing a two-year contract with the Eagles last March.
Nolan Carroll, the team's other starting cornerback, will be a free agent.
The Eagles had $7.2 million available under the salary cap before McKelvin was cut on Wednesday. Other veterans could be released before the NFL's free agency period next month.
---
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated February 8, 2017