Petition says Detroit stadium roof causes light pollution
DETROIT (AP) More than 850 people have signed a petition asking for Detroit's NFL stadium to turn off its blue nighttime roof lighting.
The Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2kd3U6D ) reports that 23-year-old Margo Dalal of Detroit started the petition online Tuesday, saying Ford Field's roof is light pollution.
The blue glow began last August as part of a $2 million stadium renovation adding LED lighting with changeable colors and images to the roof.
Dalal says the stadium broke the city's illumination ordinance, but the Detroit Lions responded saying Ford Field followed municipal protocol by getting all necessary permits for the lights.
Many who signed the petition are complaining about the light's negative impact on nighttime drivers.
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com
Updated February 10, 2017