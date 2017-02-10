To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
NFL Football
|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
Shanahan makes 1st hires for new 49ers coaching staff
NFL Headlines
- Texas 'bathroom bill' looms Super costly
- QB Fitzpatrick's deal with Jets voided
- Redskins OL Lichtensteiger retires at 31
- Cards' Palmer returning for 15th season
- Seahawks sign ex-Vikings K Walsh
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new staff.
The 49ers announced the additions on Friday, a day after Shanahan's introductory news conference.
The new members of the staff are: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).
---
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated February 10, 2017