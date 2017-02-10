Shanahan makes 1st hires for new 49ers coaching staff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new staff.

The 49ers announced the additions on Friday, a day after Shanahan's introductory news conference.

The new members of the staff are: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).

---

