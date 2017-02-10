To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
NEW YORK (AP) Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract with the New York Jets has been voided, as expected, making the veteran quarterback a free agent.
Fitzpatrick re-signed with the Jets last July on a one-year, $12 million deal. Technically, the contract was for two years, but contained language in which the second year would be automatically voided five days after the Super Bowl - meaning, Friday - if Fitzpatrick remained on the roster.
Because his $10 million bonus was prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in "dead money" this year.
The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick will be free to sign with another team. While he could still re-sign with the Jets, it appears his up-and-down tenure in New York is done after two seasons.
---
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated February 10, 2017