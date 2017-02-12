NFL Football

NFL Football
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Ex-NFL player Quentin Moses, 2 others die in house fire

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MONROE, Ga. (AP) Fire officials say former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.

Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Moses was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University.

Glass says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Updated February 12, 2017

w10 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.