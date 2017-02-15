NFL Football

Chicago Bears sign OL Eric Kush to 2-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Eric Kush to a two-year contract.

Kush made a career-high four starts and played in eight games for Chicago last season. He has appeared in 18 games with five starts for the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-14), St. Louis Rams (2015) and Bears (2016). He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015) and Houston Texans (2015) and the Carolina Panthers' practice squad (2015).

The Bears announced the move on Wednesday.

Updated February 15, 2017

