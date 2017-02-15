To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Bengals sign CB Bene Benwikere
By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals signed fourth-year cornerback Bene Benwikere (ben-WICK'-er-ee) on Wednesday.
The 6-foot cornerback was Carolina's fifth-round draft pick in 2014. He started 14 games in three seasons with Carolina, including four last year before he was released. He finished the season on the practice squads of Miami and Green Bay.
Benwikere has two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one sack in his career.
February 15, 2017