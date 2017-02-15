Jaguars re-sign QB Chad Henne, DT Abry Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed quarterback Chad Henne and defensive tackle Abry Jones.

Henne was already under contract for the 2017 season, scheduled to make $3 million, so he restructured his deal and likely took a pay cut. Jones signed a four-year deal worth $16 million, with $6.5 million guaranteed.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says "Chad provides leadership to our offensive meeting room."

Henne has started 53 games since entering the league as a second-round pick by Miami in 2008. Henne has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 12,931 yards, with 58 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

Jones has appeared in 54 games with 11 starts since signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2013. He has 96 tackles, 5 + sacks and four passes defensed.

